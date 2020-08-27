Investment Japanese investor to buy 13 million Petrolimex shares By Minh Tam Thursday, Aug 27, 2020,17:01 (GMT+7) Japanese investor to buy 13 million Petrolimex sharesBy Minh Tam A Petrolimex employee refills a motorbike at a local gas station – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Japanese energy firm Eneos Corporation has registered to buy 13 million treasury shares, equivalent to a 1% stake, in Petrolimex, Vietnam’s largest petroleum group, at more than VND650 billion. Toshiya Nakahara, a senior leader at Eneos Corporation, is also a member of Petrolimex’s Board of Management. Eneos Corporation is a subsidiary of JX Nippon Oil & Energy Vietnam, a major shareholder that holds an 8% stake in Petrolimex. If the transaction, which will be made between August 27 and September 25, is successful, the Japanese company will raise its stake in Petrolimex to 9%. Petrolimex’s operations have been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic since early this year. The corporation’s revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was more than VND26.7 trillion, equivalent to just 53.6% of its revenue during the same period last year. However, thanks to the rise in fuel prices, Petrolimex posted a profit of VND733 billion in the second quarter, while suffering a loss of more than… Read full this story

