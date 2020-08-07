Japan race cancelled over coronavirus as MotoGP looks to Europe

The Japanese race is a long-standing fixture on the MotoGP circuit AFP/Toshifumi KITAMURA The scrapping of the Oct 16-18 race in Motegi follows the axing of the Australian MotoGP, which was due to be held a week later. “The situations in Japan and Europe are unpredictable,” said Kaoru Tanaka, president of Mobilityland, which owns the Twin Ring Motegi circuit. “As a result of our discussions with Dorna, the managerial body of the series, we agreed that we have no choice but to cancel the Japanese GP in order to complete the season.” The first 11 races of the MotoGP season have been either postponed or cancelled, and there have been discussions about how to preserve as much as possible of the European calendar. At the moment, the sport hopes to resume with back-to-back races at Jerez, Spain. The first, on Jul 19, would be the new season-opener, with Dorna suggesting slotting in the second race at the same circuit on Jul 26. A round of the Superbike Championship was also proposed for Jerez on Aug 2. The opening legs, if approved, are most likely to be held without spectators, and with restrictions on the number of people allowed in the… Read full this story

