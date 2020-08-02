Is the restaurant market still attractive?

A lot of restaurants have had to shut down, but Vietnam remains an attractive market in the eyes of many investors.

Chu Hong Minh, chair of the Vietnam Restaurant Association, said many investors want to join the market but they lack information.

Bars and cafes account for more than 13 percent of total shops and see the strongest growth.

It is estimated that there are 540,000 restaurants, bars and eateries throughout the country. This includes 400,000 small restaurants and eateries, 80,000 independent restaurants and restaurants in hotels, and others.

The Restaurant Association of Singapore considers Vietnam the No 1 market. Soon after the association and the Vietnam Restaurant Association signed an MOU on cooperation, two Singaporean groups of businesses came to Vietnam to survey the market.

Kim Chi

