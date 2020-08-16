Stock Market Is it different from the March slump? By Ho Le Sunday, Aug 16, 2020,13:50 (GMT+7) Is it different from the March slump?By Ho Le Considering the current unattractive deposit rates at banks, investment channels like securities can draw the money flow – PHOTO: TRAN NGOC LINH Vietnam’s stock market is under great pressure amid concerns over the resurgence of the Covid-19 outbreak. Would the correction this time prevent the market from a nosedive as experienced in March? In Q1, the VN-Index at times lost as much as 10% during three brief trading sessions after the Lunar New Year Festival. The index later made a slight recovery and moved flat until end-February before plunging more than 30% throughout March and bottoming out at 650 points on the last day of the month. In the current outbreak of the pandemic, the VN-Index rapidly dipped as much as 9% during only two trading sessions on July 24 and 27. However, the market made positive recovery shortly afterwards. Still, pessimistic investors do not rule out the possibility that the market is undergoing the same development as that in February and March, with slight recovery and flat movement before unpredictable slumps. Their concern is understandable, as the… Read full this story

