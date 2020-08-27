Tourism Investment funds eye hotels in debt in Vietnam By Dao Loan Thursday, Aug 27, 2020,07:20 (GMT+7) Investment funds eye hotels in debt in Vietnam By Dao Loan A view of a luxury resort in Phan Thiet City of Binh Thuan Province. Many investment funds are eyeing hotels in debt in Vietnam – PHOTO: DAO LOAN HCMC – The ailing hospitality industry triggered by the coronavirus pandemic has plunged a number of hotel owners into hardship but has led to an increasing number of groups and investment funds on the lookout to buy hotels and resorts facing huge debts at low prices, according to a report recently compiled by CBRE Hotels Vietnam. However, the market has yet to see many transactions in the luxury hotel segment. Some owners of hotels told The Saigon Times that many investors seem to be waiting for prices to drop and more time to assess the risks. Despite making requests over the purchase of hotels and resorts, they have not made any decisions yet. “Some investment funds told us to help them find large-scale hotels being offered for sale, but they then canceled their request and said they needed time to re-evaluate the market. Currently, we are receiving other… Read full this story

