International plastic waste center to be built in Vietnam The Saigon Times Thursday, Aug 27, 2020,11:33 (GMT+7) International plastic waste center to be built in VietnamThe Saigon Times People collect plastic waste in Quy Nhon City of Binh Dinh Province. Vietnam is planning to build and operate an international plastic waste center – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Proposed by the Vietnam Administration of Seas and Islands, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has issued a decision concretizing a national action plan on the management of plastic waste in the ocean by 2030, apart from focusing on building and operating an international plastic waste center. To control the volume of plastic waste in the ocean and improve the quality of the sea environment, the ministry is seeking international cooperation to operate the center, which is set to act as a regional forum for sharing knowledge and information about plastic waste and pollution caused by plastics. Apart from this, the ministry will set up a waste monitoring system to enhance control over plastic waste, VietnamPlus news site reported. Besides attaching importance to studying the legal responsibility of the packaging sector over waste management in Vietnam, the ministry will also offer some incentives to encourage…

