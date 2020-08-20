Panasonic has verified its technology against the novel coronavirus Panasonic Corporation has announced that, in collaboration with Mayo Yasugi, Associate Professor, Department of Veterinary Science, Graduate School of Life and Environmental Sciences, Osaka Prefecture University, it has verified the inhibitory effect of the hydroxyl radicals contained in water (nano-sized electrostatic atomised water particle) on the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). Hydroxyl radicals contained in water are particulate ions containing hydroxyl radicals that are generated by applying a high voltage to moisture in the air. They are characterised by being strongly oxidative and highly reactive. Panasonic has been conducting research on this technology over the past 20 years since 1997, and has verified its effectiveness in a variety of areas, including inhibiting pathogenic microorganism (bacteria, fungi, and viruses) and allergens, breaking down PM 2.5 components that have adverse effects on the human body. In 2012, Panasonic conducted a virus clearance test with a third-party organisation and confirmed the effectiveness of each of the four categories in terms of biological characteristics. Based on this result, Panasonic announced that “hydroxyl radicals contained in water” technology could be expected to have a inhibitory effect on new viruses. The novel coronavirus of the current global pandemic is… Read full this story

"Hydroxyl radicals contained in water" technology verified have 276 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at August 20, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.