Hùng Vương Hospital sends phone messages to parents about the health of their babies. — Photo courtesy of the hospital HCM CITY — Hùng Vương Hospital in HCM City provides free information to parents about their newborns’ health via phone messages every day as parents are not allowed to visit the children due to COVID-19 prevention measures. Dr Hoàng Thị Diễm Tuyết, the hospital’s director, said the city Department of Health has instructed the hospital not to allow parents to visit the department for newborns. “Because newborn babies are so young, close contact with them amid the COVID-19 pandemic raises the risk of infection. But the hospital understands parents wanting to know about their babies’ health, so it is providing information via phone messages,” Tuyết added. For babies with severe disease, the hospital calls the parents to its counselling room where they can see the babies through images from a 360-degree camera. The hospital is providing a discount of 5 per cent for service costs for pregnant women who deliver from September 11 to December 31. The hospital estimates that nearly VNĐ5 billion (US$215,221) in costs will be saved. — VNS

Hùng Vương Hospital sends parents messages about infant patients' health have 268 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 28, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.