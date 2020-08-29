Hundreds of people complete quarantine period

Citizens from Da Nang, Quang Nam and Quang Ngai were quarantined for 14 days at the Defense-Security Education Center of the Military School. After two negative test results, they officially finished their quarantine period. During the quarantine period, the Military School has closely worked with the Son Tay General Hospital and a medical center in Son Tay town, to take care of the quarantined citizens while ensuring absolute safety and observing all regulations in the area. The citizens are driven to bus stations in Hanoi and Noi Bai airport to take appropriate transport to return home. They were driven to bus stations in Hanoi and Noi Bai airport to take appropriate transport to return home. * On August 28, 253 Vietnamese citizens from the Republic of Korea (RoK) were flown home safely. Right after landing at Cam Ranh International Airport in KhanhHoa province, they started their quarantine period at the Defense-Security Education Center (Infantry Regiment 974) and Regiment 210 (Division 305, Military Region 5). Previously, relevant agencies and units had prepared accommodations to receive the citizens. Reportedly, the passengers included 38 children, old-aged people, sick people, laborers with expired contracts, ten pregnant women, students, and people facing other difficulties. Translated… Read full this story

