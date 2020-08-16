How should children’s music be performed today?

Illustration by Trịnh Lập By An Phương Recently, I’ve come to realise that most kids around me are singing along with songs that are not age appropriate. When I heard it from my niece, I thought something must be done about it. I have a six-year-old niece who loves everything Disney-related. Most of the time, I see her in braided hair and princess costumes. However, I’ve occasionally spotted my niece singing to songs with content that is not suitable for her age. Many of those songs are about heartbreak. “To be honest, I was quite amazed at first and found my daughter to be hilarious singing along with popular V-pop songs,” my sister tells me. “I even taught her how to dance to some of the songs as easy dancing tutorials can be found on Tik Tok,” she adds. My sister’s openness about the issue has led me to think about whether children today should be given the freedom to express themselves. Or am I too old-fashioned to not accept the fact that they have crossed the limit? “Despite my initial open feeling, I’m not comfortable seeing my daughter acting heartbroken. I know that she is too young to understand the lyrics but I’ve decided to take… Read full this story

