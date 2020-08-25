How do poor students who cannot afford computers learn online?

HCM CITY – Online learning has gained increasing popularity in HCM City amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But Nguyễn Thuỵ Ngọc Diễm of Phạm Văn Cội Primary School in Củ Chi District admitted, “Not all students have the necessary equipment to stay connected online.” So teachers have to make a hard copy of all teaching materials and tell parents of children who could not participate in online classes to come and collect them, she said. “Despite their poor background, many people with children at my school pay great attention to their kids’ education.” She spoke about the astonishing demand some parents make to teachers to teach them a lesson chapter by chapter so that they could in turn teach their kids. Though there are many difficulties, parents’ support makes everything easier for both the school and children, she added. The principal of Phạm Văn Cội Primary School in Củ Chi District Lê Văn Bồng, said distance learning is not easy for primary school students since they are young and need parents’ support. “We have some parents who are too busy to teach their children. In cases like this, teachers ask parents to bring their kids to school for lessons on days they… Read full this story

