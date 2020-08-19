A steel production line of Hòa Phát Group. — Photo hoaphat.com.vn HÀ NỘI — Hòa Phát Hưng Yên Steel Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Hòa Phát Group, has signed a number contracts to export high-quality rolled steel branded SAE to African markets. The signing marks the group’s success in opening new export markets. As scheduled, the first shipments with a total volume of nearly 30,000 tonnes will be transported to Kenya and Ghana in September and October this year. The steel manufacturer shipped 160,000 tonnes of high-quality rolled steel to foreign markets in the first seven months of this year, up 2.3 times compared to the same period last year, and 35.5 per cent higher than the total output of SAE products exported in the whole last year. Major export markets of Hòa Phát steel included the US, Japan, Canada, China, Australia, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Brunei, the Philippines and Singapore. Along with ready-to-use steel, Hòa Phát also sold one million tonnes of steel billets for construction in the seven months. The completion of Hòa Phát Dung Quất port made great contributions to the transport of Hòa Phát steel, thus promoting its sales. Recently, the port received a 176,000 tonne… Read full this story

Hòa Phát to export to African markets have 303 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 19, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.