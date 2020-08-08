Heavy Singapore investment rolls on through new normal

On July 15, Crown Beverage Cans Vung Tau Co., Ltd. from Singapore received an investment certificate for its $130 million project. With this, Crown Beverage Cans aims to become the leading supplier of beverage cans to major producers in Vietnam. As a developing country with a sizeable population that lies very close to Singapore, Vietnam has been approached by hundreds of Singaporean enterprises like Crown Beverage Cans which have left their major footprints here, earning strong confidence of locals. Commenting on Singaporean investments in Vietnam, Tan Soon Kim, assistant CEO of Enterprise Singapore, which is the government agency championing enterprise development, told media that Vietnam has a fast-growing middle class and has attracted many Singaporean firms, including caterers and retailers in recent years. “Select Group, Jumbo Group, and Mr. Bean have all expanded to Vietnam, for example,” he said, adding that Singaporean investors are also found in many other key areas in Vietnam like infrastructure, and technology-related industries. He said that in the context of Industry 4.0, the Vietnamese government is actively promoting smart city and e-government projects. “This is a particular strength of Singaporean enterprises and they are seeking opportunities in this trend in Vietnam. We hope to contribute… Read full this story

