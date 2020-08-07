HCMC Heavy downpour expected in HCMC tonight The Saigon Times Friday, Aug 7, 2020,13:43 (GMT+7) Heavy downpour expected in HCMC tonightThe Saigon Times A resident is seen wading through a heavily inundated street on a motorbike. Torrential rain is likely to hit HCMC tonight – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Many parts of HCMC are expected to be flooded tonight, August 7, as torrential rain has been forecast to hit the city again, according to the southern weather center. The center predicted that the heavy downpour would last until August 8 before easing off. However, the city is expected to brace for more heavy rain on August 11, as it has been affected by a low pressure system, the officials at the center explained. Yesterday afternoon, many roads across the city were heavily submerged after hours of torrential rain with rainfall measuring over 203 mm, especially in District 1. The bad weather conditions also led to the appearance of a sinkhole as large as a seven-seater car on the road surface of Phan Van Tri-Nguyen Oanh intersection in Go Vap District, causing panic among local residents. Dozens of workers and equipment were dispatched to the scene to deal with the sinkhole this morning. Share with… Read full this story

