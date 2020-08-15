Health officials urge public to learn to ‘co-habit with the virus’

Health workers communicate in Tiên Sơn field hospital set up to test and treat COVID-19 cases in Đà Nẵng City, Việt Nam’s current coronavirus epicentre. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Lê Lâm HÀ NỘI — Health officials have urged members of the public to change their habits to cohabit with the virus after the return of COVID-19 community transmission. Officials and experts shared the sentiment as the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control met on Friday morning in Hà Nội, as Việt Nam is trying to contain the outbreak in the central region, which ended the country’s streak of 99 days without community cases in late July. Deputy Prime Minister and head of the committee Vũ Đức Đam said “we can no longer expect that the entire country is virus-free,” since the threats of a disease outbreak are ever-present nationwide. “We have to encourage the people to practise anti-epidemic hygiene and safety measures, and the message now is to co-habit safely with the virus,” Đam said, stressing Việt Nam’s COVID-19 strategy is one of a “poor country” which relies on buy-in from the whole community to limit the number of infections. Đam said in recent times, in many localities, both the people… Read full this story

