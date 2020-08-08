Nation Health Ministry confirms five new Covid-19 infections The Saigon Times Saturday, Aug 8, 2020,07:33 (GMT+7) Health Ministry confirms five new Covid-19 infectionsThe Saigon Times A health care worker collects samples for Covid-19 testing from a local man. Vietnam reported five more Covid-19 cases this morning, August 8 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Three Covid-19 cases linked to the Danang coronavirus hotspot and two imported cases that were quarantined upon arrival have been confirmed as the latest cases of Covid-19 in Vietnam, sending the country’s tally to 789 to date, said the Health Ministry. Of the three cases of local transmission, one is a 42-year-old Hanoian man who traveled to Danang from July 16 to 20. The other two are residents of Quang Ngai Province that came into close contact with previous confirmed Covid-19 patients. The remaining two were placed in quarantine after they returned home from Mexico on Flight VJ7837, which landed at Cam Ranh airport in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa on August 5. As of this morning, August 8, 395 of 789 Covid-19 cases in the country have fully recovered while ten others passed away. Regarding Danang, 333 cases linked to this coronavirus hotspot have been reported since July 25…. Read full this story

