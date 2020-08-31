Vietnam Economy HCMC’s CPI up in August The Saigon Times Monday, Aug 31, 2020,18:49 (GMT+7) HCMC’s CPI up in AugustThe Saigon Times Parents select and buy textbooks at an ADB Bookstore. The consumer price index (CPI) of HCMC in August inched up 0.06% month-on-month – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The consumer price index (CPI) of HCMC in August inched up 0.06% month-on-month, according to the city’s Department of Statistics. Eight of the 11 main commodity groups saw their prices rise against the previous month, including food and catering services by 0.1%, beverages and tobacco by 0.3% and footwear, hats and textiles by 0.07%. The prices of household appliances and devices rose by 0.2% in August, while medicines and medical services edged up by 0.01%, transport services by 0.11%, education by 0.83% and goods and other services by 0.33%. The remaining three groups inched down—housing, electricity, water, gas and construction materials; post and telecommunications; and culture, entertainment and tourism, VietnamPlus news site reported. In terms of food and catering services, the price of food picked up 0.23% month-on-month, while that of foodstuffs rose by 0.4% against the previous month, according to the department. The two adjustments in local fuel prices on July 28 and August… Read full this story

