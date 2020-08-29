Other News HCMC Transport Department seeks VND128 billion in subsidies for bus operators By Le Anh Saturday, Aug 29, 2020,07:41 (GMT+7) HCMC Transport Department seeks VND128 billion in subsidies for bus operatorsBy Le Anh Passengers board a bus in HCMC – PHOTO: LE ANH HCMC – The HCMC Department of Transport has sent a document to the municipal government asking for an additional VND128 billion in subsidies for bus operators who have been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the department, VND22.5 billion will be used to help bus cooperatives and operators cope with the hardships linked to the pandemic, VND54.4 billion will be for increasing salaries and VND51 billion as a reserve for urgent issues. If the proposal is approved, the city’s subsidies for bus operators in 2020 would amount to VND1.278 trillion. In early August 2020, the HCMC authority offered an additional VND141 billion in subsidies for operators of buses in 2019. However, this amount was insufficient and many bus operators still did not have enough money to pay employee salaries and fuel costs. Data from the Transport Department indicated that the number of public bus commuters has taken a nosedive, dropping from 305 million in 2012 to 159 million… Read full this story

