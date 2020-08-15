HCMC HCMC to penalize people from Covid-19 hotspots who refuse tests The Saigon Times Saturday, Aug 15, 2020,11:39 (GMT+7) HCMC to penalize people from Covid-19 hotspots who refuse testsThe Saigon Times A doctor (white blouse) speaks with quarantined people at the Cu Chi field hospital in HCMC – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – HCMC Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong has asked the authorities of various districts to receive health declarations from and perform Covid-19 tests on people coming from the Covid-19 epicenter of Danang and to penalize those who refuse to take tests, submit health declarations, remain in quarantine or provide incorrect information. According to the HCMC Center for Disease Control, as of August 11, there were 3,000 people in the city who returned from Danang City but had not undertaken Covid-19 tests. Lawyer Truong Xuan Tam, head of the Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province Bar Association, said violations in terms of health declarations, quarantine and Covid-19 testing would result in community transmission. Based on the Government’s Decree 176/2013/ND-CP, the city should impose a fine of VND5-10 million on people who refuse tests, health declarations and quarantine or provide incorrect information. Tam stated that this is much lower than the fines in some other countries. People with… Read full this story

