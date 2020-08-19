HCMC HCMC ramps up efforts to combat Covid-19 The Saigon Times Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020,18:23 (GMT+7) HCMC ramps up efforts to combat Covid-19The Saigon Times A health care worker takes a blood sample from a resident for rapid Covid-19 testing. The health authority of HCMC has been accelerating activities to monitor the development of Covid-19 in the community and at health care facilities – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The HCMC health authority has been accelerating activities to monitor the development of Covid-19 in the community and at health care facilities, including asking returnees from pandemic-hit localities to make mandatory health declarations, comply with quarantine requirements and take Covid-19 tests. Aside from returnees from the Danang coronavirus hotspot, residents returning to HCMC from provinces that have reported Covid-19 patients via community transmission, cases with unidentified sources of transmission or localities that have practiced social distancing have to declare their health status and be subjected to quarantine. The city has also placed in quarantine people who had direct contact with confirmed Covid-19 patients and those entering Vietnam, and monitored individuals who had completed the mandatory quarantine period in other localities before returning to the city, according to the HCMC Center for Disease Control and Prevention (HCDC)…. Read full this story

