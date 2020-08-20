HCMC HCMC locks down 17 households as recovered Covid-19 case tests positive again The Saigon Times Thursday, Aug 20, 2020,15:56 (GMT+7) HCMC locks down 17 households as recovered Covid-19 case tests positive againThe Saigon Times A road in HCMC has been locked down due to a suspected case of Covid-19. The city has imposed a lockdown on 17 households in Hoa Thanh Ward, Tan Phu District, as a person living there who recovered from Covid-19 tested positive again – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The HCMC authorities have imposed a lockdown on 17 households in Hoa Thanh Ward, Tan Phu District, as a person living there who recovered from Covid-19 tested positive again, the HCMC Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced today, August 20. The center also identified six people who were in close contact with the 27-year-old man. The ward-level government of Hoa Thanh placed the 52 people involved in quarantine and collected their samples for Covid-19 testing. Earlier, the local man contracted the novel coronavirus in Equatorial Guinea before he returned home on July 29 and was taken to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi for quarantine and treatment. He then tested negative for the virus three times and completed… Read full this story

