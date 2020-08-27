Other News HCMC-Dong Nai bus services resume The Saigon Times Thursday, Aug 27, 2020,17:05 (GMT+7) HCMC-Dong Nai bus services resumeThe Saigon Times Passengers board a public bus in HCMC. Bus lines No. 5, 601, 602, 603 and 604 running from HCMC to Dong Nai Province resumed their operations on August 26 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Bus lines No. 5, 601, 602, 603 and 604 running from HCMC to Dong Nai Province resumed their operations on August 26 after 20 days of suspension to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The five nonsubsidized bus lines, which attract many passengers, run from coach stations, universities and industrial parks in HCMC to the neighboring province, Le Hoan, deputy director of the HCMC Public Transport Management Center, told VnExpress. Buses resuming operations must be equipped with hand sanitizers, while drivers, conductors and bus passengers are required to wear face masks on buses and at bus stops and stations. Before getting onto the buses, passengers will have their body temperatures checked and maintain a safe physical distance of at least one meter. The five bus lines were suspended from August 4 following the proposal of the Dong Nai Department of Transport to prevent and control Covid-19 as the province… Read full this story

