HCMC HCMC boosts economic development amid Covid-19 The Saigon Times Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020,14:00 (GMT+7) HCMC boosts economic development amid Covid-19The Saigon Times A health worker takes a blood sample from a man for Covid-19 testing – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – During a meeting on the city’s Covid-19 situation on August 24, HCMC Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong asked the city’s departments and districts to take drastic measures to prevent Covid-19 from spreading while boosting economic development. Phong said the city has brought the pandemic under control but departments and districts must not be careless. They need to strictly follow the guidance of the Ministry of Health in detecting new cases and preventing the pandemic from spreading, especially at high-risk places such as pagodas, temples, churches, wet markets, supermarkets, hospitals and other public areas. The Department of Health is responsible for evaluating the current Covid-19 situation and forecasting the development of the pandemic in the future. It needs to propose appropriate and flexible measures to fight off the pandemic and also help the economy rebound. Leaders of districts, wards and communes will be responsible to the HCMC People’s Committee if Covid-19 spreads in their region. Data of the Department of Health indicated that as of… Read full this story

