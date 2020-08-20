HCMC HCMC begins monitoring those arriving from Covid-19-hit provinces from today The Saigon Times Thursday, Aug 20, 2020,14:07 (GMT+7) HCMC begins monitoring those arriving from Covid-19-hit provinces from todayThe Saigon Times A medical worker performs a Covid-19 test. HCMC has asked individuals who have returned or traveled to the city from Hanoi, Hai Duong, Bac Giang, Danang, Quang Nam and Quang Tri over the past 14 days to make health declarations – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – HCMC has asked individuals who have returned or traveled to the city from Hanoi, Hai Duong, Bac Giang, Danang, Quang Nam and Quang Tri over the past 14 days to make health declarations, while classifying them into four groups for health monitoring from today, August 20. The HCMC Center for Disease Control on August 19 wrote to 24 district healthcare centers in the city instructing them on how to monitor people who have arrived in the city from the six localities that have reported Covid-19 cases or practiced social distancing. Dr Nguyen Tri Dung, director of the municipal center, said that from August 20, the 24 healthcare centers in the city started to receive health declarations from the travelers and returnees. The move is aimed at quickly detecting… Read full this story

