HCM City should become a smart and modern city soon: PM

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc speaks at a working session with the Standing Committee of HCM City Party Committee on Sunday. VNA/VNS Thống Nhất HCM CITY — HCM City should strive to soon become a smart and modern industrial city, said Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc. He made the statement at a working session with the Standing Committee of the municipal Party Committee on Sunday. The PM asked the city authority to analyse more clearly internal and external factors that affect the development of the city to have solutions, especially those relating to science and technology, innovation, human resources, infrastructure and climate change challenges. While agreeing with the content of the draft political report of the 11th term HCM City Party Congress for the term of 2020-2025, PM Phúc said more should be done to obtain higher goals. He cited the fact that the city's gross regional domestic product (GRDP) had met its potential. There was still a big gap between local residents in terms of living standards. "If the city keeps following the old model, it will be difficult to develop. If no renovation is adopted and without an increase in labour productivity, the GRDP of other localities namely Bắc Ninh,…

