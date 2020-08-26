HCM City partners with US for smart cities project

HCM City is keen on turning ‘smart’ and the US Trade and Development Agency has promised to assist. — VNA/VNS.Photo Trọng Đạt HCM CITY— The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) will provide funds for technical assistance to HCM City for adopting advanced data analytics. Todd Abrajano, its COO and head of the agency, said: “HCM City has an ambitious smart cities agenda, and USTDA is an ideal partner to support its goals. Our partnership will help the city deploy cutting-edge ICT technologies and advanced data analytics that innovative US companies are ready to supply.” The USTDA’s funding will help the city develop plans for an intelligent operations centre, a smart cities priority that will aggregate real-time urban data that can be leveraged by authorities. Through the use of these smart technologies and advanced data analytics, HCM City can enhance service delivery to its rapidly growing population and advance new economic development. Daniel Kritenbrink, the US Ambassador to Việt Nam, said: “This is a watershed moment for Việt Nam and US Business to drive new partnerships, expand new business opportunities, and engage in all critical sectors in Việt Nam. With the United States as a partner, Việt Nam has the potential to leapfrog… Read full this story

