HCM City office market begins to feel COVID-19 impact

Office buildings in HCM City. The city’s office market has begun to be affected by the fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic. — File Photo HCM CITY — The HCM City office market has started to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with grade A buildings impacted more than grade B, experts have said. CBRE said in its latest report, “The prolongation of COVID-19 has challenged the recovery of economies in the Asia-Pacific region as well as Việt Nam. “Though the HCM City office market did not record significant impacts from COVID-19 in the first quarter of this year, it started to witness stronger reactions from tenants in the second quarter after their revenues plunged. With many going through a period of economic uncertainty, some were forced to return all or part of their office space.” According to CBRE, while there was no new supply in the HCM City office market in the second quarter, new office area in 2019 and the first quarter of this year has not been fully absorbed by the market. This was because many tenants have been planning to either continue in their current buildings or relocate to buildings with lower cost at the edge of the CBD or suburban areas. Grade B was steady, especially buildings with rents of less than $30 per square metre. The COVID-19 outbreak has changed the leasing tendency of occupiers, particularly after the social isolation period in March and April. Companies opted for work-from-home to sustain operations and acknowledged that the productivity… Read full this story

