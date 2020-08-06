HCM City-Long An Province roads to be widened to cope with growing traffic

The HCM City-Trung Lương Expressway connects HCM City with Long An Province. VNS Photo Ngoc Diệp HCM CITY — HCM City and its neighbouring Long An Province plan to widen seven roads that connect each other by 2025 at a cost of VNĐ24.4 trillion (US$1.05 billion). “Work on these roads, which are currently facing severe traffic congestion, will start next year,” Nguyễn Hoài Trung, deputy director of the Long An Department of Transport, said. They are now four-lane roads that are 18-22m wide, and will be expanded to six lanes and 40m. Work to widen Nguyễn Văn Bứa Road (the city’s Hóc Môn District) – ĐT824 road (Long An) will cost VNĐ2.8 trillion. Highway 50 from the city’s Bình Chánh District to Cần Giuộc District in Long An will cost VNĐ1.5 trillion. Lê Văn Lương Street (Nhà Bè District) – ĐT826C (Cần Giuộc District) will cost VNĐ1 trillion. Long Hậu Street (Nhà Bè) – DT826E (Cần Giuộc) will cost VNĐ5.1 trillion. The two localities have also agreed to build a new 8.6km road parallel to Highway 50 between Bình Chánh and Cần Giuộc districts at a cost of VNĐ4.3 trillion. Long An also plans to build a new 7.5km… Read full this story

