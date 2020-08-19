HCM City cuts costs for first BRT route

A model of a BRT station in HCM City. Investment for the city’s first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route has been cut by $13 million to $143 million. —Photo courtesy of the HCM City Department of Transport HCM CITY — Investment for HCM City’s first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route extending 25km between the city’s eastern and western sections has been cut by US$13 million to $143 million by the municipal People’s Committee. The decision was made after the city reviewed all of the project’s related costs. The People’s Committee has also asked the Prime Minister to extend project implementation until 2023 instead of 2019 as planned. Approved by the PM in 2013, the initial project costs were set at nearly $156 million, to be sourced from Official Development Assistance funds from the World Bank. The project implementation period was initially scheduled from 2014 to 2019. The BRT route is expected to have 30 modern CNG (compressed natural gas) buses that will go through Bình Chánh and Bình Tân districts, and districts 6, 5, 1 and 2. The buses would interchange with the proposed metro lines 1, 2, 3A and 5. Travel time for the whole 25km BRT route would be some 45 minutes. This is one of six BRT routes planned by the city government. The route, including one depot in Thủ… Read full this story

