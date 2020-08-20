Harris, making history as VP pick, condemns Trump’s leadership ‘failure’

Senator Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic nomination for vice president. — AFP/VNA Photo WILMINGTON, United States — Kamala Harris made history Wednesday when she accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president, while joining Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton to condemn President Donald Trump’s profound “failure” as a leader. Harris, the first black woman on a major party’s White House ticket, accused Trump of turning “our tragedies into political weapons”. And she urged Americans to vote for Joe Biden, “a president who will bring all of us together.” “Donald Trump’s failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods,” the former California prosecutor charged in her acceptance speech. “We’re at an inflection point.” Biden, who faces Trump on November 3, is due to give his own acceptance speech on Thursday, closing a Democratic convention held wholly online and on television due to coronavirus safety precautions. Shortly before Harris spoke, America’s first black president, Barack Obama, delivered his own condemnation of Trump — and appeal for Biden’s election. Obama said that on handing over the White House to Trump in 2017, he thought the Republican “might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight… Read full this story

