Infrastructure Hanoi’s VND560-billion flyover open to traffic The Saigon Times Friday, Aug 28, 2020,12:40 (GMT+7) Hanoi’s VND560-billion flyover open to traffic The Saigon Times An aerial view of the Nguyen Van Huyen-Hoang Quoc Viet flyover – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – A flyover worth VND560 billion (US$24.3 million) at the Nguyen Van Huyen-Hoang Quoc Viet intersection in Hanoi was open to traffic this morning, August 28 after 10 months of construction. Measuring 278 meters in length and 16 meters in width, this is the largest flyover in the capital city up to now. Work began on the project in October 2019, according to the Vietnam News Agency. Pham Hoang Tuan, director of the Hanoi Management Board for Investment and Construction of Transport Projects, said the flyover is identified as one of the major transport projects of Hanoi in the 2016-2020 period. The project required an investment of VND560 billion, including VND305 billion for site clearance, VND183 billion for construction, VND22 billion for consulting fee and other costs. The flyover helps improve connectivity and reduce traffic congestion for Hanoi’s Bac Tu Liem, Cau Giay and Tay Ho districts. Pedestrians, trucks, rudimentary vehicles, construction vehicles and other vehicles with the height of over 3.5 meters are banned… Read full this story

