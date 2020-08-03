Police in Hanoi have busted a drug ring from Laos to the northern border province of Dien Bien and the capital city. ​ Vang A Long Vang A Pao, 27, from Si Pa Thin commune, Nam Po district, Dien Bien province, was arrested in My Dinh 1 ward, Hanoi’s Nam Tu Liem district on March 7 while transporting 20 bricks of heroin (6kg). Under further investigation, police seized Vang A Long, 31, from Muong Nha commune, Dien Bien district in the namesake province, and Mong Van Hop, 52, from Van Noi commune, Tra Linh district, the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang. According to the investigation agency, Vang A Long often purchased a large amount of drug in Laos, and hired Vang A Pao to transfer it to Mong Van Hop who delivered the drug abroad. The case is under further investigation./.VNA Border guards discover heroin traffickers Three men have been caught transporting heroin in Vietnam. The trio were arrested with almost five kilograms of the drug, the largest amount ever seized by border guards in Thua Thien-Hue Province. Drug use at VN karaoke bars on the rise Increased raids at karaoke bars are failing to discourage drug users in… Read full this story

Hanoi police seize 6kg heroin have 212 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at August 3, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.