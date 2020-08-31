Nation Hanoi orders inspection into Minh Chay pâté over poisoning complaints The Saigon Times Monday, Aug 31, 2020,12:43 (GMT+7) Hanoi orders inspection into Minh Chay pâté over poisoning complaintsThe Saigon Times Jars of the Minh Chay pâté. The Hanoi government has ordered an inspection into the Minh Chay pâté of Loi Song Moi Company in Hanoi City after the product had reportedly poisoned many customers – PHOTO: THE FOOD SAFETY AGENCY HCMC – The Hanoi government has written to the city’s departments and districts asking them to promptly inspect Loi Song Moi Company’s Minh Chay pâté, a vegetarian paste, after the product had reportedly poisoned several customers. Two victims who had earlier been undergoing treatment at Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi City and some others being treated at hospitals in other provinces and cities developed symptoms of fatigue, paralysis, droopy eyelids, difficulty in swallowing and shortness of breath after eating the Minh Chay item, according to the Food Safety Agency under the Ministry of Health. The Hanoi Department of Health was told to collaborate with the National Food Safety Check Institute to determine the poison in the product to promptly stop its production and consumption. The city also assigned the Hanoi Department of Agriculture… Read full this story

