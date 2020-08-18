Hanoi: Many streets flood after heavy downpour

A heavy downpour in Hanoi on Monday afternoon flooded many streets in the city’s center. The Hanoi Railway Station Meanwhile, torrential rains are causing human and asset losses in various northern localities, according to the Office of the Central Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control. As of 5:00 am of August 17, three people were wounded, various roads flooded, including National Road 18, and about 114 ha of crops were submerged in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, reported the Vietnam News Agency. As many as 14 houses in Dien Bien province in the northwest were destroyed and 128 households in its Nam Nhun commune isolated. Flood in Ha Long City, Quang Ninh Meanwhile, torrential rains and floods occurred in Mai Son and Thuan Chau districts of the northwestern Son La province on August 15-16. One person went missing in the province after being swept away by floodwater, according to the provincial steering committee on disaster response, search and rescue. Local authorities are mobilising forces to search for the missing. In Ha Long City, Quang Ninh Province, many areas have been deeply submerged in water following heavy rains. After being warned about the long-lasting heavy rains, many people in vulnerable areas had already… Read full this story

