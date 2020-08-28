Hanoi Chairman prosecuted and detained

The Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Agency today decided to detain for four months and launch criminal proceedings against Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung . on charges of “appropriating State secret documents” in line with Article 337 of the Criminal Code 2015. Mr. Nguyen Duc Chung. Photo: Tran Thuong The Investigation Agency also searched his home in Dong Da district, and his working office. Earlier, three defendants were also prosecuted on the same charge, including Nguyen Anh Ngoc working at the secretariat of the Hanoi People’s Committee, Nguyen Hoang Trung, a driver of Chung, and Pham Quang Dung, a former officer at the Police Department for Corruption, Smuggling and Economic Crimes under the Ministry of Public Security. On August 11, Chung was suspended from official duties for 90 days, while a police investigation was carried out into his role in a number of cases under a decision signed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. On the same day, the Politburo announced Chung would be suspended from his position as Vice Secretary of Hanoi’s Party Committee. Chung was also under the verification and investigation to clarify his responsibility regarding two other cases. The first case involves smuggling, violations of accounting and bidding regulations causing serious consequences,… Read full this story

