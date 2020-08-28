Corporate Hancorp to divest stake in ICON4 The Saigon Times Friday, Aug 28, 2020,15:18 (GMT+7) Hancorp to divest stake in ICON4The Saigon Times A building of ICON 4. Hancorp on September 1 will auction its remaining shares in ICON4 – PHOTO: VIETNAM FINANCE HCMC – The Hanoi Construction Corporation (Hancorp) on September 1 will auction its remaining shares in Investment and Construction JSC No. 4 (ICON4, Code: CC4) to divest its stake in ICON4, said a representative of the Hanoi Stock Exchange. Hancorp is set to auction over four million CC4 shares worth more than VND41 billion, equivalent to nearly 26% of ICON4’s chartered capital, at a starting price of VND26,000 per share, reported VietnamPlus news site. Currently, shareholders holding over 5% of ICON4’s chartered capital include Hancorp with a 25.86% stake, Taseco Land Investment JSC with an 18% stake and three individual shareholders with a total stake of 42.95%. In January 2008, the State Securities Commission granted an initial public offering (IPO) certificate to ICON4 with total IPO shares exceeding four million. However, until July 28, 2017, the shares of ICON4 were officially listed on the market for unlisted public firms, or UPCoM, following a Hanoi Stock Exchange decision. Last year, ICON4 reported… Read full this story

