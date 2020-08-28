Hamilton will not boycott Belgian Grand Prix

Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton wearing a face mask walks on the paddock at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Spa on August 27, 2020, a few days ahead of the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix.(JOHN THYS / AFP) The world championship leader and six-time champion told reporters via an official video news conference that he was impressed by the athletes taking action, which had led to the postponement of events. “I stand unified with them and trying to do what I can over here (in Europe),” he explained. “I don’t really know how not doing the race…it will still go on, but I will speak to Formula One to see what else we can do to continue to raise awareness and continue to push.” A number of athletes in the United States led boycotts of sporting events this week after Blake – an unarmed, black man – was shot by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday. Blake’s shooting sparked a wave of protests across the world amid on-going activism against racism, police violence and racial injustice. Hamilton added it was “incredible what many out there in the States are doing within their sports all the way down to the… Read full this story

