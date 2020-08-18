Hai Duong urged to enhance contact tracing, testing amid rising COVID-19 count

Hai Duong has six COVID-19 patients The Hai Duong Provincial People’s Committee has been asked to direct relevant agencies to observe guidelines from the Prime Minister and the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control and promptly carry out preventive measures. Agencies also need to speed up the tracing of people having close contact with COVID-19 patients and suspected cases and to enhance large-scale testing and health insurance payments for such tests. Locals are asked to make health declarations and contact health establishments for testing if they develop symptoms. Hai Duong province confirmed a new COVID-19 infection on the morning of August 17, bringing its tally to six. Social distancing measures have been applied in its capital city of the same name. Source: VNA

