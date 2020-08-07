The buyer, the HCM City-based Red Dragon Service Trading Manufacture Co., sent staff to the commune to supervise the harvest. The company will also export 16 tonnes of Hai Duong longan to Singapore by sea this week. It has purchased between three and eight tonnes of longan a day for export to Singapore, Australia, and Europe by sea. The fruit is expected to also find its way to shelves in the U.S. and the U.K. The fruit is expected to also find its way to shelves in the U.S. and the U.K., according to Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Van Quan. With strength in technologies, especially plant quarantine, Hai Duong overcame a host of technical barriers to export its lychee and longan to demanding markets, the official said, adding that his department plans to coordinate with localities to expand production and consumption links for longan and other fruits. Hai Duong will develop large-scale production areas and work to bring farmers and businesses together, he said. On this occasion, the department presented VietGAP certificates to longan farmers in Hoang Hoa Tham, Hoang Tan, Hoang Tien, and Le Loi wards and communes, which have a total… Read full this story

Hai Duong longan set for export to Australia have 302 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 7, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.