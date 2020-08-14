Nation Hai Duong City begins social distancing today The Saigon Times Friday, Aug 14, 2020,14:44 (GMT+7) Hai Duong City begins social distancing todayThe Saigon Times A checkpoint set up at 36 Ngo Quyen Street in Hai Duong City, where two Covid-19 patients have been detected. The Hai Duong government has decided to begin citywide social distancing for 15 days from today, August 14 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Hai Duong Province government has decided to begin social distancing in the entire Hai Duong City for 15 days from today, August 14, to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, as the number of Covid-19 cases in the province is rising. As part of the social distancing order, households, villages, communes and districts should maintain a distance from each other, Tuoi Tre Online reported. During the social distancing period, residents have been asked to refrain from going out except to buy food, medicines and other necessities, wear face masks in public, wash their hands with soap or hand sanitizer regularly, avoid gatherings of more than two persons and keep a safe physical distance of at least two meters. Production factories, essential goods suppliers and other service providers will remain operational,… Read full this story

