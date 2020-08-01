Ha Long International Music Festival to be held this weekend

The Ha Long International Music Festival 2020 will be held in Ha Long City, Quang Ninh Province on January 10-11, reported the organizing board at a press conference yesterday.

Quang Ninh Planning, Fair and Exhibition Palace – the venue for the Ha Long International Music Festival

Over 150 artists are expected to participate in the music festival with singers and bands coming from countries such as Japan, Kazakhstan, China, as well as nationally from throughout Vietnam.

Some of the local representatives set to perform at the festival include singers Ho Quynh Huong, Ngoc Anh, To Minh Duc, in addition to bands such as Phuong Dong, Yellow Star, and Hoa Ban.

Do Hong Quan, President of the Vietnam Musicians’ Association, said that each of the singers booked for the festival are highly-talented vocalists from three separate genres, including folk, classical, and pop music. It is expected that each singer’s set will last for between 35 and 40 minutes.

Tran Tien Dung, Deputy Director of Quang Ninh Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the festival will host approximately 300 guests and 2,000 spectators.

It is expected that the cultural event will provide a forum to exchange and perform entertaining music from both at home and abroad. Through such cultural exchanges it is hoped that it will serve to create closer bonds and friendships between Vietnam and other countries.

The festival also presents an opportunity for Quang Ninh to promote its range of tourism resources to international guests whilst simultaneously contributing to creating new tourism products, improving the area’s overall service quality, and increasing the attractiveness of the province’s tourist destinations. VOV/VNN

