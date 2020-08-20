Other News Gov’t gives green light for establishment of Ha Tien economic zone The Saigon Times Thursday, Aug 20, 2020,18:00 (GMT+7) Gov’t gives green light for establishment of Ha Tien economic zoneThe Saigon Times Tourists at Mui Nai beach in Ha Tien City. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has given the green light for establishment of Ha Tien Border Gate Economic Zone – PHOTO: NLDO HCMC – Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has signed a decision, which will take effect from October 1, allowing establishing the Ha Tien Border Gate Economic Zone, Mai Quoc Thang, vice chairman of Kien Giang Province’s Ha Tien City, announced on August 19. As approved by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the Ha Tien Border Gate Economic Zone will cover an area of 1,600 hectares and comprise five wards, including Phao Dai, Dong Ho, To Chau, Binh San and My Duc. The new economic zone will be bounded by Cambodia’s Kampot Province to the north, Thuan Yen Commune to the south, Giang Thanh District to the east and southeast and Rach Gia City to the west and southwest, Nguoi Lao Dong Online reported. It is expected to accommodate a duty-free, international border gate, tourism, administration and residential areas… Read full this story

