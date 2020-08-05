Other News GoViet rebranded as Gojek Vietnam The Saigon Times Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020,18:28 (GMT+7) GoViet rebranded as Gojek VietnamThe Saigon Times Ride-hailing app GoViet has been renamed Gojek Vietnam — PHOTO: COURTESY OF GOVIET HCMC – Ride-hailing service provider GoViet, the Vietnamese subsidiary of Indonesian multi-service platform Gojek, has officially combined its app and brand under the parent brand and become Gojek Vietnam from today, August 5. The new Gojek Vietnam app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Vietnamese users have been able to access and use the GoRide, GoSend and GoFood services on the app since 6 a.m. today. With this move, Gojek Vietnam now has more than 150,000 driver-partners and 80,000 merchants in Hanoi and HCMC. Phung Tuan Duc, general director of Gojek Vietnam, said the new app offers a better experience for users and better income for partners and will create a long-lasting positive impact in Vietnam in the coming years. Gojek has over two million registered drivers and 500,000 merchants in over 200 cities across five Southeast Asian countries. Vietnamese users are able to access Gojek services in Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand. Share with your friends:

GoViet rebranded as Gojek Vietnam have 301 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 5, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.