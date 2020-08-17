Google slams Australia law forcing tech giants to pay for news Australia announced last month that firms like Google and Facebook would have to pay news media for content, after 18 months of negotiations ended without agreement. The landmark measures would include fines worth millions of dollars for non-compliance and force transparency around the closely guarded algorithms firms use to rank content. Google is now fighting a rearguard action to prevent the measures from entering into force. On Monday it told users in a new homepage pop-up that “the way Aussies use Google is at risk” and their search experience “will be hurt” by the changes. The technology titan linked to an open letter claiming it would be forced to hand over users’ search data to news media companies and give them information that would “help them artificially inflate their ranking” above other websites. Google says it already partners with Australian news media by paying them millions of dollars and sending billions of clicks each year. “But rather than encouraging these types of partnerships, the law is set up to give big media companies special treatment and to encourage them to make enormous and unreasonable demands that would put our… Read full this story
