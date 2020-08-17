People in Thanh Khe Ward enthusiastically classify waste at source Under the model, old bottles and used batteries are exchanged for supermarket gift vouchers every Saturday afternoon from 3-5 pm. Every 50 plastic bottles, 20 old batteries or 5kg of paper scrap are swapped for a gift voucher. The gifts are purchased from a source funded by the private sector and from the sale of scraps. One voucher buys either soy sauce, dishwashing liquid, fish sauce, chili sauce or a soft drink. With two vouchers, shoppers can buy either sugar, glutinous rice, jelly, cooking oil or chicken eggs. Next to the shelves are large banners saying: “Exchange plastic waste – Get gifts”, “Please mobilize relatives, friends, and colleagues to combat plastic waste”. In just over two weeks, Doan Gian Ward’s Youth union team has collected about 1,500 plastic bottles, 1,300 cans, 200 batteries and more than 200kg of scrap paper. Ngo Dang Kim Ngoc, Secretary of Thuy Tien Preschool’s Youth Union said teachers were excited about the model and would use it in extracurricular school activities on the topic of environmental protection. “Teachers can both protect the environment and receive small gifts. These actions partly help raise kids’ awareness on… Read full this story

Gifts for garbage: Da Nang implements plastic waste reduction model have 288 words, post on ven.vn at August 17, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.