General Staff holds scientific workshop in celebration of its establishment

Sr. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang speaks at the workshop. After the success of the August Revolution in 1945, the Democratic Republic of Vietnam came into being. Facing a dire situation at that time, the fledgling government needed an advisory body for military-defense operations. As a result, the General Staff was formed on September 7, 1945 and was placed under the command of Comrade Hoang Van Thai as the first Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army. The General Staff was tasked with providing military-defense advice to the Party, Government and most directly the General Military Commission and the High Command of the Vietnam People's Army. Since its establishment, the General Staff has gone through upheavals and contributed greatly to the victories in the two resistance wars, border wars and the causes of national safeguarding and construction in the new period. In his opening speech, Chief of the General Staff and Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang highlighted remarkable milestones and glorious traditions of the General Staff during the past 75 years of its establishment and development. Participants at the event Following the presentation of Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff

