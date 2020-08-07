GDP leader works with PAN’s Party Committee

At the meeting, Senior Colonel Do Phu Tho, Secretary of the PAN’s Party Committee and Deputy Editor-in-Chief, reported the newspaper’s task performance since the beginning of this year and major missions for the rest of the year. Sr. Lt. Gen. Do Can speaks at the meeting. Tho emphasized that the PAN’s publications have been renovated in both contents and formats with more articles about training and daily activities of troops. The newspaper has also run articles about internal and external affairs, military-defense activities, important political events of the Party, State, Ministry of National Defense and covered achievements in all fields including politics, economy, socio-culture and preparations for and organization of Party Congresses at all levels. In addition, the PAN has actively and effectively reported on the COVID-19 prevention and control efforts with the military on the frontline and on the armed forces’ engagement in disaster relief, search and rescue, hunger elimination and poverty reduction. In his speech, Senior Colonel Doan Xuan Bo, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Acting Editor-in-Chief of the PAN, confirmed that the newspaper is taking the lead in the fight against hostile forces’ “peaceful evolution” strategy and signs of “self-evolution and self-transformation” in the military…. Read full this story

