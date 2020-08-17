Fruit exporters seek new markets to survive pandemic

Dragon fruit cultivation in Long An Province. Fruit exporters have been urged to seek new export markets instead of depending too much on traditional ones. — VNA/VNS Photo Vũ Sinh HCM CITY — Chánh Thu Fruit Import and Export Company Limited in Bến Tre Province continues to operate normally despite the resurgence of COVID-19 since it has shifted to new export markets instead of overly depending on traditional ones like China. Ngô Tường Vy, its deputy director, said exports of frozen durian have increased by more than 30 per cent. “Frozen durian is popular since the quality is almost fresh after thawing. Frozen durian is also mouth-watering as it is similar to ice cream and the smell is not as strong compared to when it is fresh.” The company now focuses on exports to the US, she said. “There is no shortage of durian in the US market, but Vietnamese durian is popular since it is delicious yet reasonably priced.” This month, despite a significant drop in the prices of dragon fruits, farmers in Long An Province’s Châu Thành and Tân Trụ districts were still able to sign a contract with Lavifood, an exporter of processed fruits and vegetables,… Read full this story

