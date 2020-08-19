Four more COVID-19 cases recorded, 13 recoveries Wednesday evening

Two COVID-19 patients from Đà Nẵng Lung Hospital were given the all-clear Wednesday afternoon. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam recorded four more local COVID-19 cases Wednesday afternoon, all connected to known outbreaks, bringing the total caseload to 993. Patient 990 is a 25-year-old female healthcare worker in Gia Đình General Hospital in the central city of Đà Nẵng and the country’s current hotspot. The patient is currently being treated at Hoà Vang field hospital. Another case (Patient 992) from Đà Nẵng is also a healthcare worker – a 37-year-old woman working at Đà Nẵng Hospital, as epidemiological investigation into her exposure to the virus is ongoing. Patient 991 is a 34-year-old man from Cẩm Thanh Commune, Hội An City, Quảng Nam Province in central Việt Nam. His wife is a confirmed COVID-19 case (Patient 981) who had undergone treatment at the Neurological Surgery faculty in Đà Nẵng Hospital. He is currently being quarantined and treated in Quảng Nam General Hospital. A 40-year-old woman from the northern province of Hải Dương was Việt Nam’s Patient 993 as she had close contact with previously confirmed patients 906 and 970, connected to the outbreak concerning a restaurant on Ngô Quyền Street in the… Read full this story
