Infrastructure Four key traffic projects set to break ground in September By T.H Saturday, Aug 29, 2020,14:58 (GMT+7) Four key traffic projects set to break ground in September By T.H Vehicles travel on an expressway. The Transport Ministry will break ground on four major traffic projects and inaugurate two others in September this year – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Transport Ministry will break ground on seven traffic projects and inaugurate 24 others during the rest of this year, of which four major projects are scheduled for construction and two others will be inaugurated in September, according to a Transport Ministry official. Work on the three expressway projects, namely the Mai Son-National Highway 45, Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet and Phan Thiet-Dau Giay, and an inter-connecting canal between the Day and Ninh Co rivers will begin next month, Nguyen Duy Lam, head of the ministry’s Transport Engineering Construction and Quality Management Bureau, said during a recent meeting of the ministry. Besides, the ministry will inaugurate a bypass project in Ea Drang Town in the Central Highlands province of Daklak and another project to expand bridges along the National Highway 1A section that pass through Tien Giang Province in the Mekong Delta. Regarding the 11 subprojects of… Read full this story
